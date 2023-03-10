Left Menu

Marksans Pharma gets final USFDA nod for generic version of Famotidine tablets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 13:06 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 12:58 IST
Marksans Pharma gets final USFDA nod for generic version of Famotidine tablets
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Marksans Pharma Ltd on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Famotidine tablets indicated for the treatment of acid indigestion and heartburn.

The approval granted by the US Food & Drugs Administration (USFDA) for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of Famotidine tablets is for strengths of 10 mg and 20 mg for over-the-counter (OTC) use, Marksans Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The product is bioequivalent to the reference-listed drug (RLD), Pepcid AC tablets, a registered trademark of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc which has sales of over USD 200 million in the US market, it added.

''We are delighted to continue OTC gastro portfolio expansion for our customers and it will help us to fulfill an important therapy gap created in the Antacids market due to Ranitidine withdrawal,'' Marksans Pharma Managing Director Mark Saldanha said.

The company's OTC Famotidine tablets are acid reducers, used to treat conditions where reduction of stomach acid is needed, such as acid indigestion, occasional heartburn, or sour stomach from eating or drinking certain foods or beverages, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023