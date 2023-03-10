Left Menu

Zinc futures down on muted demand

10-03-2023
Zinc futures down on muted demand
Zinc prices on Friday fell by 1.12 per cent to Rs 260.05 per kilogramme in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for March delivery traded lower by Rs 2.95 or 1.12 per cent at Rs 260.05 per kg in 3,348 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices.

