Left Menu

Chhattisgarh cop found dead in police station premises in Korba

"The body of an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Narendra Singh Parihar was recovered from his barrack under Bango police station premises this morning", said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abhishek Verma.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 15:13 IST
Chhattisgarh cop found dead in police station premises in Korba
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police officer was found dead in the premises of a police station in Korba district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Narendra Singh Parihar.

"The body of an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Narendra Singh Parihar was recovered from his barrack under Bango police station premises this morning", said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abhishek Verma. "The officer was posted at Bango police station in the district and residing at the police barrack", ASP Abhishek added.

In a preliminary police investigation, wounds were spotted on his body, the ASP said, elaborating that it would be too early to jump into any conclusion. However, police sources have also alleged that the circumstantial evidence and injury marks on his body suggest that he was murdered.

Upon receiving the information, police officials along with the experts from the forensic team and dog squad rushed to the spot for undertaking investigation at the spot, said ASP Verma. "More clarity in the case and the exact cause of the death will be known once the autopsy report is received, the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023