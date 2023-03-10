IAEA's follow-up talks in Iran will be held in a week to 10 days -Grossi

Talks between the U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran to hammer out the details of Tehran's recent pledge to allow more monitoring and provide information on uranium traces found at undeclared sites will be held in about a week, the watchdog's chief said.

"In a week or 10 days. It's a matter of calendars," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi told Reuters on Friday on the sidelines of an IAEA Board of Governors meeting when asked when the follow-up talks in Iran to last weekend's joint statement by Iran and the IAEA would take place.

