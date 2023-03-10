Left Menu

BSF shoots down another Pak drone near International Border in Punjab's Gurdaspur carrying arms, ammunition

The hexacopter drone was shot down and recovered alongwith contraband items by the alert BSF troops at about 12.55 am from the area near Metla village in the Gurdaspur district.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 17:53 IST
BSF shoots down another Pak drone near International Border in Punjab's Gurdaspur carrying arms, ammunition
BSF shoots down another Pak drone (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gurdaspur (Punjab), March 10 (ANI) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday shot down another Pakistani drone near International Border here in Punjab's Gurdaspur district which was used from across the border to supply arms and ammunition. The hexacopter drone was shot down and recovered alongwith contraband items by the alert BSF troops at about 12.55 am from the area near Metla village in the Gurdaspur district.

One AK series Rifle, two magazines and 40 rounds of live cartridges were also recovered from a farming field in depth area near Nabi Nagar village in Gurdaspur. "On 10th March 2023 at about 0055 hours, Border Security Force troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area near Metla village in Gurdaspur district," the BSF said.

As per the laid down drill troops endeavoured to intercept the drone by firing, it further said."On day break the whole area was cordoned in which police also participated." During the relentless search, the BSF said its troops could find and recovered one drone (hexacopter) alongwith one AK series Rifle, two magazines and 40 rounds of live cartridges from a farming field in a depth area near Nabi Nagar village in Gurdaspur.

"Vigilant troops of BSF, once again, foiled nefarious design of drug smugglers," the BSF added, which is responsible to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan International Border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023