Brahmapuram fire: Health workers to visit homes, conduct surveys in affected areas

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has called a high-level meeting for discussing the health issues following the fire incident at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. The Health Minister has said that the health workers will visit the homes and conduct surveys.

Anyone with symptoms related to fire and smoke inhalation will be identified and treated appropriately. The children, elderly, pregnant women and those with other illnesses have especially been asked to be careful. People with respiratory problems have also been advised to see a doctor as soon as possible.

The minister also instructed the officials to ensure adequate facilities in all hospitals. Earlier in the day, BJP state chief K Surendran wrote a letter to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav seeking his intervention in the fire at the Brahmapuram waste plant.

"Kochi, the financial capital of Kerala, is passing through a hazardous phase due to the landfill fire in the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant," Surendran said in the letter. The BJP state chief said there were corruption allegations against the company to which the contract for waste treatment was awarded.

He also alleged that the license of Brahmapuram plant had expired back in 2010, and it was working with temporary license till 2013. "I request your good selves immediate attention and intervention in the matter. Kindly send a team of experts for the environmental impact assessment due to Brahmapuram landfill fire incident," Surendran added in the letter.

The matter pertains to the fire incident at the Brahmapuram waste plant, which occurred in Kerala. Following the incident, the rescue operation was started under which over 5,000 litres of water were sprayed in active fire zones.

The Kerala High Court also directed the Ernakulam District Collector to submit a comprehensive affidavit on Friday over the fire incident that happened at Brahmapuram Waste Plant. It also directed the Pollution Control Board to inform about measures taken over the fire incidents happening every year at the waste plant. (ANI)

