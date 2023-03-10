US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as bank stocks drop

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday dragged down by bank stocks, while investors weighed cooling February wage growth data to determine future interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.72 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 32,185.14. The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.55 points, or 0.14%, at 3,912.77, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.99 points, or 0.11%, to 11,325.36 at the opening bell.

