US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as bank stocks drop

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 20:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday dragged down by bank stocks, while investors weighed cooling February wage growth data to determine future interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.72 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 32,185.14. The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.55 points, or 0.14%, at 3,912.77, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.99 points, or 0.11%, to 11,325.36 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

