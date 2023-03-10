Left Menu

MP summer: Peak power demand in April-May to touch 13800 MW

Peak power demand in Madhya Pradesh is expected to touch 13800 megawatt MW during summer, a rise of 1300 MW from the corresponding period last year, a senior official said on Friday.The power demand is expected to touch 13800 MW in April and May, when summer will be at its peak, and efforts were on to ensure unhindered supply to consumers, MP Power Management Company chief general manager FK Meshram told PTI.A review meeting chaired by MP Energy Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Dubey was held for unhindered supply.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 10-03-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 20:20 IST
MP summer: Peak power demand in April-May to touch 13800 MW
  • Country:
  • India

Peak power demand in Madhya Pradesh is expected to touch 13800 megawatt (MW) during summer, a rise of 1300 MW from the corresponding period last year, a senior official said on Friday.

The power demand is expected to touch 13800 MW in April and May, when summer will be at its peak, and efforts were on to ensure unhindered supply to consumers, MP Power Management Company chief general manager FK Meshram told PTI.

''A review meeting chaired by MP Energy Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Dubey was held for unhindered supply. The meeting was held at Shakti Bhawan here. Last summer, the peak power demand was 12500 MW,'' Meshram informed.

''MP gets power from state-owned thermal & hydel units, as well as non-conventional sources like solar, atomic power units and from the central sector. Power companies are fully prepared to provide 24-hour electricity to domestic consumers and for 10 hours to agricultural consumers this summer,'' he said.

Power distribution companies have been asked to replace faulty transformers immediately and arrange additional transformers for smooth supply, Meshram added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023