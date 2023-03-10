Left Menu

Mumbai Police nabbed three from Noida for cheating people on pretext of providing jobs in Merchant Navy

According to the police, in January 2023, the accused opened an office- Marines Allies Shipment in the Sakinaka area for providing jobs in the Merchant Navy.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Police on Friday arrested three people from Noida for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Merchant Navy. The accused have been identified as Shivam Gupta, Shiddhartha Vajpai and Udit Singh.

"Sakinaka police registered a case under IPC sections 420 and 34, and arrested the accused," the police said. The police further said that 64 passports have been seized.

"Mumbai's Sakinaka Police filed a case of fraud against 3 people and arrested them from Noida for allegedly cheating people in the name of providing them jobs in the Merchant Navy," the police said.

The police also said that it was found that these accused had a case of cheating earlier as well and they were accused of running a fake job racket in Mumbai, Thane, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Lucknow. (ANI)

