Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru gets new attractions

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 10-03-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 21:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Pilikula Biological Park has procured white blackbucks and blue bulls as new attractions from a zoo in Maharashtra for visitors at the tourist spot here.

The park has introduced four white blackbucks and four blue bulls (Nilgai), the park's director H Jayaprakash Bhandary said in a release on Thursday.

They were brought from Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada international zoological park at Nagpur in Maharashtra under an animal exchange programme, he said.

The Pilikula Biological Park in turn sent six reticulated pythons and four grey mongoose to Nagpur from its surplus stock, he said in the release.

White blackbucks are a rare variant of the blackbuck antelope. Colouration is the result of genetic mutation. These animals are leucistic.

Blue bulls are the largest antelope found in Asia, the release said.

