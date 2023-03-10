Uttarakhand: Govt gives BKTC CEO, powers of special executive magistrate for both Dhams

The Uttarakhand government has given the chief executive officer (CEO) of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) the powers of Special Executive Magistrate for both the dhams during the yatra. An order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Radha Raturi stated that the Governor, using the powers conferred by Section-21 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, vested the power to run the administrative arrangements of Shri Badrinath and Shri Kedarnath Dham in the CEO of BKTC during the travel period.

"For this, Executive Magistrates are appointed, who will be called Special Executive Magistrates. The Executive Magistrate can exercise the powers conferred under the Code of Criminal Procedure within the prescribed limits of Shri Badrinath and Shri Kedarnath Dham," the order stated. A letter was written to the government in this regard by BKTC President Ajendra Ajay in the past. In the letter, Ajendra had requested the CEO of BKTC to give the powers of Special Executive Magistrate in both the shrines during the Yatra period in view of the increasing number of devotees in Shri Badrinath and Shri Kedarnath shrines.

Giving the powers of Special Executive Magistrate to the CEO of BKTC will facilitate the operation of various arrangements in both the Dhams, the order stated. Earlier in the day, the additional chief secretary Radha Raturi held the meeting with hoteliers, Teerth Purohit Samaj and tour operator to ensure the smooth functioning of Chardham Yatra

He instructed that electricity, water system, and online registration process should be made smooth and hassle free for the Chardham Yatra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)