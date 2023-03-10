Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Govt gives BKTC CEO, powers of special executive magistrate for both Dhams

The Uttarakhand government has given the chief executive officer (CEO) of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) the powers of Special Executive Magistrate for both the dhams during the yatra.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 21:24 IST
Uttarakhand: Govt gives BKTC CEO, powers of special executive magistrate for both Dhams
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government has given the chief executive officer (CEO) of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) the powers of Special Executive Magistrate for both the dhams during the yatra. An order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Radha Raturi stated that the Governor, using the powers conferred by Section-21 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, vested the power to run the administrative arrangements of Shri Badrinath and Shri Kedarnath Dham in the CEO of BKTC during the travel period.

"For this, Executive Magistrates are appointed, who will be called Special Executive Magistrates. The Executive Magistrate can exercise the powers conferred under the Code of Criminal Procedure within the prescribed limits of Shri Badrinath and Shri Kedarnath Dham," the order stated. A letter was written to the government in this regard by BKTC President Ajendra Ajay in the past. In the letter, Ajendra had requested the CEO of BKTC to give the powers of Special Executive Magistrate in both the shrines during the Yatra period in view of the increasing number of devotees in Shri Badrinath and Shri Kedarnath shrines.

Giving the powers of Special Executive Magistrate to the CEO of BKTC will facilitate the operation of various arrangements in both the Dhams, the order stated. Earlier in the day, the additional chief secretary Radha Raturi held the meeting with hoteliers, Teerth Purohit Samaj and tour operator to ensure the smooth functioning of Chardham Yatra

He instructed that electricity, water system, and online registration process should be made smooth and hassle free for the Chardham Yatra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023