Left Menu

Municipal Elections: UP govt approves recommendations of Backward Classes Commission

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the recommendations of the Backward Classes Commission constituted for the municipal elections.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 21:27 IST
Municipal Elections: UP govt approves recommendations of Backward Classes Commission
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the recommendations of the Backward Classes Commission constituted for the municipal elections. Following a meeting of the Council of Ministers, the government has taken the decision. State Energy and Urban Development Minister AK Sharma stated at a press conference held at Lok Bhavan that a provisional notification regarding local body elections was issued on December 5.

After this, some petitions were filed in the High Court, and the court ordered that the reservation process be investigated by forming a dedicated commission. He further stated that the High Court's order came on December 27.

"The state government formed a five-member "Uttar Pradesh State Local Bodies dedicated Backward Classes Commission" on December 28, chaired by retired Justice Ram Avtar Singh. The commission had six months to submit its reports, and it was delivered to the Chief Minister in less than half a month. The Council of Ministers has approved this report," he said. Minister AK Sharma mentioned that the state government also took the matter to the Supreme Court.

"The case is pending in the Supreme Court, with the next hearing scheduled for April 11. The government will present the commission report to the Supreme court within the next two days," he said. The Minister also stated that the state government previously committed to providing complete reservation to the OBC category in local body elections and that this will remain unchanged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023