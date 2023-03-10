Left Menu

Tension in Chhattisgarh's Raipur after miscreants tear religious poster

Tension unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Raipur after a group of unidentified miscreants allegedly tore a religious poster and set it on fire on the eve of Holi, police said.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 22:28 IST
Tension in Chhattisgarh's Raipur after miscreants tear religious poster
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tension unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Raipur after a group of unidentified miscreants allegedly tore a religious poster and set it on fire on the eve of Holi, police said. As the CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on the eve of Holi at Ram Nagar area under Gudhiyari police station limits, circulated, large numbers of people gathered in the locality and started demanding immediate arrest of the accused persons.

Taking prompt action, a heavy posse of the police force was deployed at the area to avert any kind of untoward incident. Moreover, police also resorted to mild force to disperse the crowd. "On the eve of Holi, unidentified miscreants allegedly tore the poster of Lord Shiva (Hindu deity) and later, set it into 'Holika'. In this connection, police have registered a case against unidentified miscreants and launched a manhunt to nab them," Additional Superintendent of Police (West) D C Patel said.

The CCTV footage of the incident available to police is not so clear that the accused persons could be identified, said the officer, elaborating that soon the police will manage to identify the accused persons and nab them. "Demanding the immediate arrest of miscreants, people in large numbers gathered following which an adequate police force led by senior officials was deployed at the locality to prevent any untoward incident, ASP Patel said.

"Currently, the situation is under control and the placement of police force will be continued in the area as a preventive measure, he added. Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global
4
NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launch

NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023