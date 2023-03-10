Delhi: Man stabbed to death in Madhu Vihar, probe on

One person was allegedly stabbed to death, and three more were left critically injured in the Madhu Vihar area in Delhi, the police informed on Friday. The incident happened in the Jyoti Colony, Madhu Vihar in the East Delhi area.

The deceased has been identified as Tara Singh (37 years), who was declared brought dead in the hospital. The police had received the information on Friday afternoon that a person had been stabbed, after which the police started probing the matter.

On inquiry, it has been revealed that there was a quarrel between the two parties for some time between the deceased and Bharat and his brother (juvenile). The two groups again entered into a brawl on Friday, in which Tara was stabbed. Other than Tara, three more people have been left injured including Bharat (31), a woman and a juvenile in conflict with law (JLC).

While Bharat has been critically injured and referred to a higher centre, the woman and the juvenile are also undergoing treatment. So far no one has been identified or detained, and further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

