Vizag: GVMC gearing up to host G20 summit meeting on March 28-29

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is gearing up to host the G20 summit meetings on March 28 and 29. The government agencies have lined up Vizag city beautification works to the tune of over Rs 150 crore, and the ongoing sprucing up works are likely to be concluded in the next two weeks.

Andhra Pradesh Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration Praveen Kumar said that Visakhapatnam is a very fast growing city in the country. "The second meeting of G20 IWG is scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 28 and 29. We are developing public places from state government up to Rs 100 to 150 crore. Delegates from different parts of the world are going to be participating in the summit. Visakhapatnam is a tourist destination with hill areas and ocean of the Bay of Bengal. As part of development, we are developing more beaches for visitors visiting from various parts of the country," he said.

The GVMC commissioner P Raja Babu said that about 200 delegates from 40 countries may visit the city during the G20 Summit meetings. "Right from mural paintings, road laying and footpath renovation to new beach stretch development, beach cleaning, and median development, the city beautification works are going on at a rapid pace. About 200 delegates from 40 countries may visit the city during the G20 Summit meetings. Only public amenities will be added at the newly developing beach stretch such as toilets, seating benches, parking facility, CCTV coverage, lighting, etc. without disturbing the natural setting," said Raja Babu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)