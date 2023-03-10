Chhattisgarh: Five killed as car rams into truck in Balod district

In a tragic accident, five persons, including a child, were killed and one other injured when their car rammed into a truck in Dondi area here on Friday, police said.The mishap occurred near Gudum village under Dondi police station limits, said Balod Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Yadav."A car rammed into a truck while trying to overtake it and then the vehicle was hit by a motorcycle," the SP said. He also added that the accident pushed the traffic flow on the route out of gear.

The officer further informed that five persons, including a girl child, died and one person escaped with grievous injuries. As informed by the officials, the injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital. As soon as the information about the accident was recieved, police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operations.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. In connection with the accident, police have registered a complaint under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started the investigation, as per the official reports. (ANI)

