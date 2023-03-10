Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Five killed as car rams into truck in Balod district

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 22:44 IST
Chhattisgarh: Five killed as car rams into truck in Balod district
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident, five persons, including a child, were killed and one other injured when their car rammed into a truck in Dondi area here on Friday, police said.The mishap occurred near Gudum village under Dondi police station limits, said Balod Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Yadav."A car rammed into a truck while trying to overtake it and then the vehicle was hit by a motorcycle," the SP said. He also added that the accident pushed the traffic flow on the route out of gear.

The officer further informed that five persons, including a girl child, died and one person escaped with grievous injuries. As informed by the officials, the injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital. As soon as the information about the accident was recieved, police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operations.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. In connection with the accident, police have registered a complaint under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started the investigation, as per the official reports. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

