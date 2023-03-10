Left Menu

Assam: Guwahati railway station gets first-of-its-kind transgender tea stall

The tea stall will be fully managed by the Transgender community, the Northeast Frontier Railway official said.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 23:00 IST
Assam: Guwahati railway station gets first-of-its-kind transgender tea stall
Visuals from spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 'Trans tea stall' was opened at Guwahati Railway station on Friday in a bid to empower the transgender community. The tea stall will be fully managed by the transgender community, the Northeast Frontier Railway official said.

The tea stall named Trans Tea Stall was launched in the Kamrup (M) Deputy Commissioner Office compound in Guwahati. It has been done with the active collaboration of the All Assam Transgender Association.

"Anshul Gupta, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway inaugurated the "Trans tea stall" at platform number 1 of Guwahati railway station on Friday in presence of Swati Bidhan Baruah, Associate Vice Chairman of the Transgender Welfare Board of Assam," Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway said. During the inaugural ceremony, Anshul Gupta said that NFR has taken the initiative for the empowerment of transgender.

He further said that this initiative is the first of its kind in NFR as well as in Indian Railways. "This is also the first such initiative in any Central government organization and NFR will take more such initiatives in future," he said.

The Government of India has approved a comprehensive scheme for Transgenders named "Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise" including a sub-scheme for Comprehensive Rehabilitation for the Welfare of Transgender Persons. Northeast Frontier Railway is also planning to operate more such trans tea stalls at other railway stations in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global
4
NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launch

NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023