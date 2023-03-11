Left Menu

Srinivas Hanumankar takes charge as member (Human Resources) at AAI

''As a Member (Human Resources) of AAI, Srinivas will be overall in charge of coordinating and implementing personnel and industrial relations policies, and commercial management functions in the organisation.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 07:52 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 07:52 IST
Srinivas Hanumankar takes charge as member (Human Resources) at AAI
Srinivas Hanumankar takes charge as member (Human Resources) at AAI (Photo credit/AAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Friday announced Srinivas Hanumankar has taken charge as a Member (Human Resources). Prior to this appointment, Hanumankar was serving as chief personnel officer in Indian railways.

''As a member (Human Resources) of AAI, Srinivas will be overall in charge of coordinating and implementing personnel and industrial relations policies, and commercial management functions in the organisation". "He is expected to play a leadership role and provide effective support in achieving sustained growth of the organization," AAI said in a statement.

According to the release, Srinivas's core areas of expertise range from policy-making and strategizing and managing change in large organizations through training, skilling/upskilling, and IT and organization development interventions. Hanumankar holds a Bachelor's (Hons), master and Doctorate degree in earth sciences. He also has a postgraduate diploma in management.

Srinivas has represented India at various international forums and is also a recipient of the "Silver Star Award" presented by the Hon'ble President of India in the year 2019, it further stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023