Srinivas Hanumankar takes charge as member (Human Resources) at AAI

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Friday announced Srinivas Hanumankar has taken charge as a Member (Human Resources). Prior to this appointment, Hanumankar was serving as chief personnel officer in Indian railways.

''As a member (Human Resources) of AAI, Srinivas will be overall in charge of coordinating and implementing personnel and industrial relations policies, and commercial management functions in the organisation". "He is expected to play a leadership role and provide effective support in achieving sustained growth of the organization," AAI said in a statement.

According to the release, Srinivas's core areas of expertise range from policy-making and strategizing and managing change in large organizations through training, skilling/upskilling, and IT and organization development interventions. Hanumankar holds a Bachelor's (Hons), master and Doctorate degree in earth sciences. He also has a postgraduate diploma in management.

Srinivas has represented India at various international forums and is also a recipient of the "Silver Star Award" presented by the Hon'ble President of India in the year 2019, it further stated. (ANI)

