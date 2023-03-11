Pune Shocker : Woman forced by in-laws to give her menstrual blood for aghori practices

In a horrific incident reported in Pune, seven people, including the husband and in-laws of a 28-year-old woman were booked for allegedly forcing her to indulge in black magic rituals, officials said on Friday. Senior Police Inspector Dattatraya Bhapka of Visharant wadi Police station said the accused against the will of the victim took the menstrual blood of the woman as a part of a Aghori Practice.

"Following the complaint from the victim woman a case was registered against her husband, her mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, and nephew under sections 377 ( Unnatural offences), 354 ( molestation ), 498 ( Enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman) and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, officials said. Police informed that the woman in her complaint alleged that she was subjected to mental and physical harassment since their marriage in 2019 in Beed district. "In her complaint, she alleged that in August 2022 some of the accused including her brothers-in-law, nephew and a neighbour forcefully took the menstrual blood of the woman as a part of some black magic act and filled in a bottle using a cotton".

Police further added that the victim woman in her complaint said that the accused brother-in-law was supposed to get Rs 50,000 in return for the menstrual blood of a woman. Police further said that incident of menstrual blood took place in August 2022 in the Beed district of Maharashtra, the native place of in-laws.

"Woman has her maternal home in Pune and after receiving her complaint, Pune police had registered the FIR in Vishrantwadi Police station and transferred the case to Beed police for further investigation," official familiar with the matter said. In January 2023, in a shocking incident, a woman was forced by her in-laws and husband to eat the powder formed by the bones of dead human as a part of a black magic ritual advised by the local Tantrik Baba to conceive a child. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)