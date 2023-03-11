Left Menu

Probing video of harassment of Japanese woman on Holi: Delhi Police

"Prima-facie, on the basis of the landmark seen in the video, it seems that the video pertains to Paharganj, however, it is being verified on the ground whether any such incident took place in that area or the video is old," officials said.

A screengrab from the viral video (Photo credit: Ram Subramanian twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has launched an investigation after a video on social media showing a group of men allegedly harassing and groping a Japanese woman on Holi went viral, officials said on Friday. Police said they have taken cognizance of the video and the video is being analysed to ascertain the requisite details.

In the video, a few people are seen playing holi with a foreign girl who seems 'uncomfortable' with their actions. The girl has made a tweet from her Twitter handle that she has reached Bangladesh and fit in her mind and body, they said.

Officials said that ACP, Paharganj and SHO, Paharganj have also been asked to collect the details of Japanese foreigner staying in the area and to establish the identity of the boys seen in the video through beat/division officers and local intelligence, they said. "Prima-facie, on the basis of the landmark seen in the video, it seems that the video pertains to Paharganj, however, it is being verified on the ground whether any such incident took place in that area or the video is old," officials said.

No complaint or call relating to any kind of misbehaviour with any foreigner has been received in PS Paharganj. An e-mail has been sent to the Japanese embassy requesting help in establishing the identity of the girl or any other detail about the incident, they said. Police said that the boys seen in the video have been identified after meticulous efforts through field officers and local intelligence.

"Three boys including one juvenile have been apprehended and enquired. They have confessed/admitted about the incident/happening seen in the video. They all are residents of the nearby area of Pahar Ganj and went that way in the enjoyment of Holi," the official said. Police said action has been initiated against them under Delhi Police Act. "However, further legal action will be decided on merits and in accordance with the complaint by the girl, if any," they said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

