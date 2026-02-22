India Strengthens Diplomatic Ties with New Bangladeshi Government

India has signaled its intent to foster strong ties with Bangladesh following the formation of the country's new government. On Sunday, Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka, Pranay Verma, engaged in discussions with Bangladesh's latest foreign minister, Dr. Khalilur Rahman, and Minister of State, Shama Obaed Islam.

During the discussions, Verma described the meeting as primarily a courtesy call, marking the initial dialogue since Bangladesh's elections. He highlighted recent communications, including a congratulatory note and telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, post-election. Furthermore, India's Speaker of the Lok Sabha attended the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh's new administration, underscoring India's diplomatic engagement.

Verma emphasized India's commitment to enhancing its partnership with Bangladesh. He expressed India's ambition to strengthen multifaceted bilateral relations, focusing on democratic, progressive, and inclusive growth. At a recent gathering with the Bangladeshi foreign minister, Verma reiterated India's determination to work collaboratively with Bangladesh, aiming to expand cooperation across various fields for mutual benefit.