Odisha Crackdown: The Deportation of Bangladeshi Infiltrators
The Odisha government has deported 73 Bangladeshi infiltrators residing illegally in the state, following directions from the Union home ministry. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly, where he detailed the verification process identifying illegal immigrants and resulting in the deportation and legal proceedings against some individuals.
The Odisha government has successfully deported 73 of the 77 Bangladeshi infiltrators found residing illegally in various districts of the state. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi provided these details to the Assembly, highlighting that the actions were taken in response to directions from the Union home ministry.
Majhi stated that directives issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 2, 2025, instructed all superintendents of police to expedite the identification process for Bangladeshi infiltrators. The verification efforts revealed that out of 2,261 suspected cases, 2,184 were Indian citizens.
Among the deported, 24 hailed from Bhubaneswar Urban Police District and others from various districts. Legal proceedings are underway for individuals who allegedly obtained Indian passports using forged documents. The deportation process for two remaining infiltrators is still ongoing.
