Odisha Crackdown: The Deportation of Bangladeshi Infiltrators

The Odisha government has successfully deported 73 of the 77 Bangladeshi infiltrators found residing illegally in various districts of the state. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi provided these details to the Assembly, highlighting that the actions were taken in response to directions from the Union home ministry.

Majhi stated that directives issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 2, 2025, instructed all superintendents of police to expedite the identification process for Bangladeshi infiltrators. The verification efforts revealed that out of 2,261 suspected cases, 2,184 were Indian citizens.

Among the deported, 24 hailed from Bhubaneswar Urban Police District and others from various districts. Legal proceedings are underway for individuals who allegedly obtained Indian passports using forged documents. The deportation process for two remaining infiltrators is still ongoing.