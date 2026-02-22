Left Menu

India Eyes Renewed Ties with Bangladesh's New Government

India is keen to engage with Bangladesh's new government, as expressed by Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma. This follows Bangladesh's recent change in leadership with Tarique Rahman's swearing-in. Both countries aim to rejuvenate their bilateral relations, focusing on mutual interests and benefits.

India is eager to reestablish strong ties with Bangladesh's new government, a sentiment expressed by Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma. This comes in the wake of the recent political shift in Bangladesh, with Tarique Rahman assuming the role of prime minister.

High Commissioner Verma met with Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, reaffirming India's intention to strengthen people-centric cooperation across various domains. The meeting, which also included State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed, was characterized as a courtesy call and initial exchange of views following the new administration's swearing-in.

In the February 12 elections, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by Rahman, secured a substantial majority. This victory brings an end to Muhummad Yunus' 18-month rule, during which Indo-Bangladeshi relations had deteriorated. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rahman on the BNP's triumph, indicating a commitment to revitalizing the countries' historic ties and fostering democratic and inclusive governance.

