60-year-old arrested for sexually harassing minor in Delhi

The accused identified as Badrinath residing in Pratap Nagar was booked under the POCSO and under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 12:26 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 12:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in Delhi's Gulabi Bagh, said the police on Saturday.] The accused identified as Badrinath residing in Pratap Nagar was booked under the POCSO and under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"On 8/3/23, the mother of the victim called Gulabi Bagh police station to file a complaint against their neighbour Badrinath, aged 60, for sexually harassing her daughter. According to the mother, the accused was sexually harassing the victim for the past 8-10 days," said the police. The police said that when the victim narrated everything to her mother, she confronted the accused and a quarrel broke out between the two.

Reportedly, an enquiry into the complaint was conducted by the police and the statement of the victim's mother was also recorded. "Based on the mother's statement, a case FIR no-86/23 U/S under section 376 of the IPC & POCSO Act has been registered. Rohini of the Forensic team and the Crime team of North District were called to the spot for inspection of the crime scene," informed the police.

According to the reports, the victim was medically examined. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

