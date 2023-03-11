Left Menu

Couple denied marriage, jumps off hilltop in Mumbai's Samta Nagar

A man and a 16-year-old girl died by suicide allegedly after jumping off the top of a hill in Mumbai's Samta Nagar area, the police said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 13:33 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 13:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man and a 16-year-old girl died by suicide allegedly after jumping off the top of a hill in Mumbai's Samta Nagar area, the police said on Saturday. According to the police, both were neighbours and lived in Kandivali East Janupada area. The 21-year-old man, identified as Akash Jhate was a housekeeper, while the 16-year-old girl was a student.

"Their families opposed their idea of getting married," Mumbai Police said. A phone call was received from Janupada Mine in Samta Nagar police station at around 12:30 pm on Friday afternoon that the bodies of two people were lying there.

Officers of Samta Nagar police reached the scene of the incident and took stock of the incident. The police recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination.

The minor girl slept at her home the previous night. Her parents found her missing from the house in the morning. They searched for the girl but could not find her. After which they approached Samta police and informed officials.

The police following registered a case of abduction on the basis of her parent's complaint and launched a probe. Police investigation revealed that the minor girl had gone out with her friend in the morning.

"The man had sent a message to his family from his mobile, saying that "I am leaving and will never return."," officials said. "We are looking into it," they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

