Priyanka Gandhi Slams Arrests: A Fight for India's Integrity

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has strongly criticized the arrest of Youth Congress members involved in recent protests, labelling the actions as 'highly condemnable' and 'shameful.'

Expressing her concerns, Gandhi emphasized that it is essential for all 1.4 billion Indians to voice opposition against what she describes as a government yielding to global pressures, thus compromising national interests. Her comments followed the detention of Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib, implicated as the 'main conspirator' behind the dramatic shirtless protest at the recent AI Summit.

Reaffirming the Congress Party's support, Gandhi invoked India's heritage of peaceful resistance, a sentiment echoed by Congress which condemned the police's crackdown, describing it as indicative of alleged 'dictatorial tendencies and cowardice,' as stated by Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)