CEPT University Opens Applications for M.Tech Admissions 2026

CEPT University in New Delhi is accepting M.Tech applications for 2026 in Construction Engineering, Building Energy Performance, and Structural Engineering Design. The programs use a studio-based approach for real-world experience. Scholarships are available, and applications are open till March 31, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 11:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
New Delhi: CEPT University's Faculty of Technology has announced the opening of applications for the M.Tech admissions for 2026. The specialized programs offered include Construction Engineering and Management, Building Energy Performance, and Structural Engineering Design.

Renowned for its studio-based pedagogy, CEPT University exposes students to practical challenges, preparing them for evolving careers in the built environment. The M.Tech curriculum combines intensive studio models with rigorous coursework and global learning opportunities.

Registrations are open until March 31, 2026, and various scholarships, particularly for meritorious students, are available. Interested candidates can apply online and benefit from CEPT's 'Earn While You Learn' initiative.

