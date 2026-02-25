Trump's State of the Union: Boasts, Clashes, and Spectacle

In his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump declared that he had ushered in 'the golden age of America,' despite his low approval ratings and growing voter frustration. He highlighted economic achievements such as slowing inflation and tax cuts, aiming to energize Republican support ahead of the midterm elections.

However, Trump's optimistic view faced skepticism from Americans struggling with the cost of living, which he blamed on his Democratic predecessor. The speech, held amid tensions over tariffs and foreign policy, saw Trump stay mostly on script, focusing heavily on immigration policies that sparked a harsh exchange with Democratic lawmakers.

Injecting spectacle into the event, Trump introduced the U.S. men's ice hockey team, who recently won Olympic gold. Despite this showmanship, criticisms loomed large, with Democrats organizing robust protests and highlighting issues like healthcare affordability. Yet, Trump's address lacked clarity on foreign policy uncertainties like Iran's nuclear ambitions and relations with Russia and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)