Duroplast India commissions Rs 40-cr unit in West Bengal's Howrah

Duroplast India on Saturday said it has commissioned a Rs 40-crore facility in West Bengal's Howrah district for the production of uPVC window profiles.

The facility will employ 200 people directly, and create job opportunities for 1,000 people indirectly, it said in a statement.

The manufacturing unit spread over 1.50 lakh sqft has the capacity to produce 8,000 tonnes of window profiles per annum, it said.

The facility has six extrusion lines, which will be increased to 30 in the future, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)