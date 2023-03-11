BSF arrests smuggler along Indo-Bangladesh border with Yaba tablets

In yet another success in its drive against trans-border crimes and narcotics trafficking, troops under Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati Frontier foiled a smuggling bid and apprehended one narcotic smuggler along with prohibited Yaba (Methamphetamine) tablets on the Indo-Bangladesh international border, said officials on Saturday. According to officials, based on reliable input, on March 11, 2023, BSF troops of BOP Kalaicharbari Ex- 49 BN BSF apprehended one Indian smuggler and seized 718 Nos prohibited Yaba Tablets worth Rs 3.59 lakh from his possession.

The apprehended smuggler and seized items have been handed over to the police for further legal action. In other various operations, the vigilant border men under the aegis of Guwahati Frontier seized 62.3 kg ganja, 446 bottles of Phensedyl, and 85 bottles of Eskuf Syrup.According to officials, considering the vulnerability of the border, and heightened activities of drug traffickers and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always on the alert to thwart trans-border crimes including drug trafficking and are making all-out efforts to prevent the commission of such crimes.

In a drive against smuggling on the Indo-Bangladesh border, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 23 gold biscuits worth Rs 1.43 crores from the international border in West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas, said officials on Thursday. According to the BSF officials, the weight of the seized gold is 2.683 kg.

"The incident occurred on March 09, 2023, when the BSF jawans were already on high alert based on reliable information. They observed a smuggler coming near the border fence from the Bangladesh side. When the troops asked him to stop, he threw a packet over the fence and fled back towards Bangladesh's side. However, the jawans reached the spot and conducted a thorough search of the area. During the search, the jawans recovered 23 gold biscuits from a packet. The troops immediately informed to their company commander," said BSF officials. (ANI)

