Left Menu

BSF arrests smuggler along Indo-Bangladesh border with Yaba tablets

In yet another success in its drive against trans-border crimes and narcotics trafficking, troops under Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati Frontier foiled a smuggling bid and apprehended one narcotic smuggler along with prohibited Yaba (Methamphetamine) tablets on the Indo-Bangladesh international border, said officials on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 16:46 IST
BSF arrests smuggler along Indo-Bangladesh border with Yaba tablets
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In yet another success in its drive against trans-border crimes and narcotics trafficking, troops under Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati Frontier foiled a smuggling bid and apprehended one narcotic smuggler along with prohibited Yaba (Methamphetamine) tablets on the Indo-Bangladesh international border, said officials on Saturday. According to officials, based on reliable input, on March 11, 2023, BSF troops of BOP Kalaicharbari Ex- 49 BN BSF apprehended one Indian smuggler and seized 718 Nos prohibited Yaba Tablets worth Rs 3.59 lakh from his possession.

The apprehended smuggler and seized items have been handed over to the police for further legal action. In other various operations, the vigilant border men under the aegis of Guwahati Frontier seized 62.3 kg ganja, 446 bottles of Phensedyl, and 85 bottles of Eskuf Syrup.According to officials, considering the vulnerability of the border, and heightened activities of drug traffickers and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always on the alert to thwart trans-border crimes including drug trafficking and are making all-out efforts to prevent the commission of such crimes.

In a drive against smuggling on the Indo-Bangladesh border, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 23 gold biscuits worth Rs 1.43 crores from the international border in West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas, said officials on Thursday. According to the BSF officials, the weight of the seized gold is 2.683 kg.

"The incident occurred on March 09, 2023, when the BSF jawans were already on high alert based on reliable information. They observed a smuggler coming near the border fence from the Bangladesh side. When the troops asked him to stop, he threw a packet over the fence and fled back towards Bangladesh's side. However, the jawans reached the spot and conducted a thorough search of the area. During the search, the jawans recovered 23 gold biscuits from a packet. The troops immediately informed to their company commander," said BSF officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global
3
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
4
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023