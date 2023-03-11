Left Menu

MP: Sub-Inspector jumps before train, dies; his wife, son also found dead at home in Bhopal

The sub-inspector has been identified as Suresh Tayade (around 28 years old) and he was posted in Special Branch at.Police headquarters here. His wife was identified as Krishna Verma (26). They used to live in a rented house at Lalita Nagar colony in Kolar locality.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 19:29 IST
MP: Sub-Inspector jumps before train, dies; his wife, son also found dead at home in Bhopal
Sub Inspector Suresh Tayade . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A sub-inspector jumped before a train and died in Misrod locality in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday, a police official said. Besides, the sub-inspector's wife and his two-year-old son were found dead at their home situated in Kolar locality in Bhopal, the official added.

The sub-inspector has been identified as Suresh Tayade (around 28 years old) and he was posted in Special Branch at.Police headquarters here. His wife was identified as Krishna Verma (26). They used to live in a rented house at Lalita Nagar colony in Kolar locality. According to the preliminary investigation, it is suspected that before dying by suicide, the sub spector killed his wife and two-year-old son by slitting their throats.

Speaking to ANI, Kolar Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suresh Kumar Damle said, "A woman and her two-year-old son have been murdered here at their house in Lalita Nagar colony. Her husband committed suicide by jumping before the train. All three of them were living here on rent." "We have registered a case into the matter and an investigation is going on. The bodies have been sent for the post mortem," he said, adding that till now no information about the dispute between the couple has come to the notice.

On the other hand, the brother of the woman, Harish Verma said, "Krishna was the youngest among the four sisters. She got married in 2017. It was an arranged marriage, everyone lived very well, the family was happy and there was no problem at all." "Today, I got a call at 11:30 in the morning. My elder sister called me and said that Krishna has been killed. She got a call from the police station, brother-in-law's body has also committed suicide and his body is kept at Hamidia hospital," Verma said.

"Everyone lived together and there was no problem. Brother-in-law used to drink occasionally. I had a word with my sister over a phone call on Friday evening," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global
3
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
4
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023