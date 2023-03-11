UP police changed perception towards state: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the Uttar Pradesh police has changed the perception of the public towards the state by fostering an excellent environment of law and order. "In the past, people used to feel afraid when they heard the name of UP. Through excellent law and order, our UP Police have changed that perception. UP is now widely recognised as the best investment destination in the nation. Behind this is also the UP Police, which is performing its duties sincerely," CM said during the unveiling ceremony of the statue of martyr Kotwal Dhan Singh Gurjar at the Police Training School in Meerut.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar unveiled the statue of Dhan Singh Gurjar in the training school. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel was also present on the occasion.

Yogi further said that it is being developed as state-of-the-art in the first year of the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal. "Dhan Singh Gurjar, the great son of India, sacrificed his youth for the service of the nation and for the freedom of the country. I offer my humble tribute and bow down to him," Yogi added.

He further said that Meerut, as a city has its own history that has set an example for the rest of the world. "The temple of Baba Augharnath here was an important focal point of the first freedom struggle of 1857. The spark that Mangal Pandey lit in the Barrackpore Cantonment reached its peak in Meerut," he added.

Recalling the history of the first freedom struggle of the country, Yogi said, "On the one hand, martyr Kotwal Dhan Singh Gurjar was giving direction in Meerut during the first freedom struggle, on the other hand, Rani Lakshmi Bai took the command in Jhansi and Tatya Tope in Bithoor. Every area of UP participated in the 1857 first freedom struggle. With the inspiration of PM Modi, the program of Amrit Mahotsav has been extended to express gratitude towards the immortal fighters." Referring to the Panch Prana of the Prime Minister, the CM said every Indian should work for the development of a developed India, abolition of slavery, create a sense of respect for heritage, the unity and solidarity of the nation, and the realisation of one's own duties.

He said in the last six years, the capacity of police training in UP had increased three times with the inspiration of PM Narendra Modi. "Along with this, arrangements for the recruitment and training of 1,64,000 policemen have also been done properly," he said.

The CM said that today cybercrime stations are being set up in every district and FSL labs are also being set up everywhere."Along with this, the work of establishing the Institute of Police and Forensic Sciences in Lucknow is going on on a war footing. Many works are being done for the capacity building of the police. In this series the capacity of the Police Training Institute here has been increased from 300 to 1,600," he added. (ANI)

