Don't create panic, things going on as planned in dealing with Brahmapuram fire, says Kerala Minister

Kerala Law and Industries Minister P Rajeev on Saturday requested people not to create "panic" as things were going on as planned in dealing with the Brahmapuram fire. While talking to the media on Saturday, the minister said, "A lot of fear is being created in many groups regarding the health issues due to the smoke from Brahmapuram. It should not be done. Do not create panic. Do not spread unconfirmed things. Now there is a good change. Everyone is concentrating on extinguishing the fire completely. Understanding that things are going as planned."

"Now importance is being given to removing the accumulated waste in Kochi city. Meetings were held from morning to evening yesterday. A meeting was held with IMA and private hospitals yesterday," he added. Stressing the requirement for drastic measures, the minister said, "Brahmapuram became a mountain in 12-13 years. It has become a system that can catch fire up to five meters below. Changing that will require some drastic measures. The government has decided to strengthen it. We have an action plan for waste management that can be implemented with public participation."

"The Chief Minister instructed to use all possible means. This should not happen to us. Change should come by learning from it. That's what we strive for," he added. Congress MLA Uma Thomas on Friday filed a writ petition in the Kerala High Court seeking immediate action in the Brahmapuram waste management plant fire.

In the petition, the Thrikkakkara MLA contended that "The State Government and the Kochi Corporation have completely failed to deal with this serious situation, and it is a problem for the lives of the people of Ernakulam and nearby areas. Therefore, according to the National Disaster Management Act (2005), the National Disaster Response Force should be deployed urgently." Earlier, the Kerala High Court constituted a committee to observe the situation at Brahmapuram Waste Management Plant where the fire occurred last week.

The committee consists of the Director of Suchitwa Mission, the Chief Engineer of the Local Self Government Department, the District Collector, the Chief Environmental Engineer of the Pollution Control Board, the Corporation Secretary and the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA) Secretary. The Court asked Kochi Corporation Secretary how long the smoke should be tolerated, and also directed that the committee should visit Brahmapuram within 24 hours.

The Court was hearing the suo motu petition initiated by it in connection with the fire at the Brahmapuram Waste Management Plant. The Division Bench of Justice SV Bhatti and Justice Basant Balaji were considered the petition. The matter pertains to the fire incident at the Brahmapuram waste plant, which occurred in Kerala.

Following the incident, the rescue operation was started under which over 5,000 litres of water were sprayed in active fire zones. The Kerala High Court also directed the Ernakulam District Collector to submit a comprehensive affidavit on Friday over the fire incident that happened at Brahmapuram Waste Plant.

It also directed the Pollution Control Board to inform about measures taken over the fire incidents happening every year at the waste plant. (ANI)

