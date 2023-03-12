Left Menu

Miscreant shot in leg by police in late night encounter in UP's Mainpuri

Police said that 2 motorcycles, illegal arms, cartridges and some jewellery were recovered from the miscreants.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 07:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 07:55 IST
Miscreant shot in leg by police in late night encounter in UP's Mainpuri
Injured Miscreant shot at leg in encounter with police in UP's Mainpuri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A miscreant was allegedly shot in the leg and his other associates were injured in a brief late night encounter with police here in Kurawali town in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri area, official said on Saturday. "The Micreant Mohammad Hasim was shot in the leg during the encounter," Superintendent of police Mainpuri said.

The injured accused has been admitted to the hospital, offficial added. Police said that 2 motorcycles, illegal arms, cartridges and some jewellery were recovered from the miscreants.

According to the police, the rest of the miscreants have been identified as Mohd Hussain, Johnny alias Rishabh, Kalam & Abhay. "All of them have been arrested," the police official informed. During the interrogation, the arrested miscreants revealed that the two miscreants Irfan and Ashish managed to flee from the spot, official added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

