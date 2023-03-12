List of Bills pending in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha as Budget Session to resume tomorrow

By Payal Mehta While the focus of the second part of the Budget Session which resumes on 13th March will be on the demand for grants and passage of the Union Budget, government is also likely to bring in legislation for passage in this part.

As per the records, about 26 Bills are currently pending in the Rajya Sabha and close to 9 in the Lok Sabha for passage. Two Bills - The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022 were referred to a Joint Committee by the government last Winter Session and they are currently being examined by the panel. It is known through sources that the CP Joshi led panel discussing the Multi-State Cooperative Bill will be presenting its report in Parliament in the upcoming session. This panel has completed its discussion on the Bill and is likely to adopt its draft report on 13th March.

Govt to also list The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which was scrutinised by a Joint Committee of Parliament. It is also known through the sources that the government may bring the keenly awaited Personal Data Protection Bill in the upcoming session. This Bill is likely to be cleared by the Union Cabinet soon.

Amongst the Bills pending in the Rajya Sabha three Bills have already been passed by Lok Sabha including The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019 , The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 Bills which haven't been referred to any parliamentary scrutiny and are pending for passage include The Tamil Nadu Legislative Council (Repeal) Bill, 2012, The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies (Third) Bill, 2013, The Delhi Rent (Repeal) Bill, 2013 and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019

A number of Bills pending with Rajya Sabha have been cleared by parliament scrutiny of Standing Committee and for which reports have already been tabled including Assam Legislative Council Bill, 2013, The Building and Other Construction Workers Related Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2013, Constitution (79th Amendment Bill), 1992 (small family norms for Legislators), Delhi Rent (Amendment) Bill, 1997, Delhi Rent (Repeal) Bill, 2013, The Employment Exchanges (Compulsory Notification of Vacancies) Amendment Bill, 2013, The Indian Medicine and Homeopathy Pharmacy Bil, 2005, The Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Bill, The Mines (Amendment) Bill, 2011, The Provisions of the Municipalities (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Bill, 2001, The Rajasthan Legislative Council Bil, 2013. Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2013, The Seeds Bill, 2004, The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2008, The WAQF Properties (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Bill, 2014, The Mediation Bill 2021, The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2019 amongst others. A list of 9 Bills pending in the Lok Sabha includes The Repealing end Amendment Bill, 2022. Two Bills had been referred to Standing Committee.and the report for which is still pending includes The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 & The Electricity (Amendment) Bill. 2022.

Three Bills are listed where parliament has already received reports from Standing Committees including The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019 , The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Seniors Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Competition (Amendment) Bill. 2022 The second part of the Budget Session will after a recess commence on March 13 and go on till April 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)