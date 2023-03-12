Left Menu

Festival of Rang Panchami celebrated at Ujjain's Shree Mahakaleshwar temple

Today Rang Panchami was celebrated at Shri Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. Devotees came to Mahakaleshwar temple to offer flowers and play holi with Lord Mahakal.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 10:37 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 10:37 IST
Devotees at Mahakaleshwar temple on the occasion of Rang Panchmi. Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Rang Panchami, devotees offered prayers at the Shree Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Sunday. Devotees offered flowers to Lord Mahakal and also the colours which were prepared from Tesu flowers. Bhasma Aarti was performed in the court of Lord Mahakal in the morning. Lord Mahakal was anointed with milk, curd and water.

The temple priests showered gulal and colours on the devotees. A temple priest while talking to ANI said, "We did a special shringaar on Baba, we did aarti and offered colours to God which were specially prepared from Tesu flowers which are originally pure and natural. This is a festival celebrated in the whole Malwa province, especially Ujjain and Indore. We conducted a pooja for the well-being and peace of our devotees".

Devotees were overjoyed after witnessing Bhasma aarti in the morning. "We came all the way from Canada. We came for bhasma aarti and we also enjoyed a lot while playing holi," Devotee told ANI.

CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan took to Twitter to send his best wishes on the occasion of Rang Panchmi. "Hearty congratulations to you on the festival of enthusiasm, gaiety and joy (Rangpanchmi) On this auspicious festival of colours, I wish that there should be happiness, prosperity, and success in everyone's life, enmity may end and harmony and affection increase. Best wishes!" CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan tweeted.

Devotees from all over the country come to Ujjain to play Holi with Lord Mahakal. This time the number of devotees increased a lot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

