UP govt transfers 8 IPS officers in administrative reshuffle

As many as 8 IPS (Indian Police Service) officers of Uttar Pradesh cadre were transferred on Saturday.

12-03-2023
As many as 8 IPS (Indian Police Service) officers of Uttar Pradesh cadre have been transferred from their posts, officials said on Saturday. According to officials, Lucknow Joint Police Commissioner Piyush Mordia has been appointed as Additional Director General (ADG) Lucknow Zone.

He was holding the position of ADG (Law and Order) in the Lucknow commissionrate. Upendra Agarwal, DIG of Devipatan zone, has been transferred to Joint commissioner of police (Law and Order) of Lucknow.

Amrendra Prasad Singh has been made DIG Devipatan zone. Apart from this, Pravin Kumar has been posted as IG Ayodhya zone, Nachiketa Jha as IG Meerut zone, and Deepak Kumar as IG Agra zone. While Suresh Kulkarni has been made DIG of Aligarh and Amit Verma as Additional commissioner of Police in Kanpur.

Last month Uttar Pradesh transferred 11 IPS officers in a major reshuffle. (ANI)

