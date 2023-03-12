Left Menu

Adenovirus alert: West Bengal govt forms 8-member task force to monitor cases

The task force will be supervising the cases of Adeno virus as well as the treatment of the affected persons in the different hospitals of the state, said officials.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 12:12 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 12:12 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government on Sunday, constituted an eight-member task force headed by the chief secretary to supervise the Adeno virus cases in the state. The task force will be supervising the cases of Adeno virus as well as the treatment of the affected persons in the different hospitals of the state.

In an official order from the Chief Secretary, the Bengal government said, "In order to supervise the works related to the control of Adeno virus and treatment of affected persons, a task force is hereby constituted with immediate effect." The task force is being headed by the chief secretary of the West Bengal government.

The seven other members of the task force are Alapan Bandopadhyay, the chief advisor to HCM; the Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare department, the Principal Secretary of the Women and Child Development department, the director of health services in the state, the director of medical services in the state, Dr Sukumar Mukherjee and Dr Gopal Krishna Dhali, the order stated. "The task force will meet at several intervals and supervise/oversee the arrangements for the treatment of affected persons in different hospitals and other aspects related with control of the disease," the order added. (ANI)

