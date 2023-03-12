Left Menu

Mizoram: Illegal foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.05 seized in Champhai, one apprehended

As many as 70 cases of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 1.05 crore were recovered at Champhai's Tlangsam by the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 14:36 IST
Mizoram: Illegal foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.05 seized in Champhai, one apprehended
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 70 cases of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 1.05 crore were recovered at Champhai's Tlangsam by the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) on Friday. One person was apprehended for possessing contraband, the police said.Based on a tip-off, a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department, Champhai carried out the operation.

According to the police, the approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin Cigarettes is Rs 1.05 Crore (One Crore Five lakh only). The seized consignment and apprehended individual were handed over to the Customs department, Champhai on 11 March 2023 for further legal proceedings.

Previously, As many as 30 cases of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 45 lakhs were recovered and one person was arrested in a joint operation carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and custom Department, Champhai. The Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector was led by Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

The approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin Cigarettes is Rs 45 lakh, police said. The seized consignment and apprehended person were handed over to the Customs department, Champhai for further legal proceedings, police said.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram, the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023