Mumbai: Formula 1 car catches fire during Oracle Red Bull racing in Bandra

A Formula 1 car caught fire during the Oracle Red Bull racing in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday, the officials informed. The incident happened at Bandstand in Mumbai's Bandra, where the car racing was taking place.

The rescue team rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. No casualty has been reported. Incidentally, the Oracle Red Bull racing is taking place in India after a long gap of eight years.

Further details are awaited in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)