Left Menu

KCR admitted to Hyderabad hospital after abdominal discomfort, undergoing treatment

Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao was admitted to a Hyderabad hospital on Sunday morning after experiencing abdominal discomfort, an official said adding that he has developed a small ulcer in his stomach, the treatment of which has been initiated.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 17:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 17:14 IST
KCR admitted to Hyderabad hospital after abdominal discomfort, undergoing treatment
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao was admitted to a Hyderabad hospital on Sunday morning after experiencing abdominal discomfort, an official said adding that he has developed a small ulcer in his stomach, the treatment of which has been initiated. The Chief Minister was admitted to AIG Hospitals where he was examined by the chairman of the hospital Dr D Nageshwar Reddy who is also the chief of Gastroenterology.

He was then shifted to the hospital where he underwent some medical tests. "This is to inform that Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri K Chandrashekar Rao garu developed Abdominal Discomfort today morning, following which he was examined by Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals. He was brought to AIG Hospitals following which CT and Endoscopy was performed," the statement by the hospital informed.

"A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically. His all other parameters are normal. Appropriate medication has been started," it added. Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023