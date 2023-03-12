SIBC signs MoU in sustainable infra, defence manufacturing with Maha govt

Sweden India Business Council has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Maharashtra government for cooperation in the area of waste to energy, sustainable infrastructure and transportation, defence manufacturing and investment, the industry body said on Sunday.

The MoU was signed on Saturday evening in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

''Maharashtra is the 'Second Home' to Swedish companies and 'Power House' of India. The relation between Maharashtra and Sweden is now 100 years old and we pledge to make it stronger ahead. Looking forward to work together in innovation, manufacturing, technology, solar energy, green and clean energies,'' Fadnavis tweeted after signing of the MoU.

The MoU was signed between Sweden India Business Council (SIBC) and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

''Swedish industry will continue to expand and invest in Maharashtra. This MoU intends to support the two parties to reach a deeper collaboration for a more sustainable future and further job creation and technology cooperation,'' SIBC, Member of Board, Prashant Agarwal said in the statement.

The two parties, as in Sweden-India Business Council and the State of Maharashtra have also agreed to work together to explore and facilitate funding opportunities. “Maharashtra has historically been an important region for Sweden, right from the 1960s, when large Swedish companies set up operations in Pune. I am delighted that we are deepening the ties in many ways and welcome the new collaboration between Maharashtra government and Sweden-India Business Council,'' Consul General of Sweden in Mumbai, Anna Lekvall said.

