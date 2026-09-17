Sweden's Power Shift: Kristersson Steps Down Amidst Election Upset

Sweden's political landscape is on the brink of significant change as Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson steps down after his right-wing bloc narrowly lost the parliamentary election.

The stunning outcome saw centre-left opposition parties secure 176 seats compared to the ruling bloc's 173, according to the final vote count.

With all ballots counted, the Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson is now poised to reclaim the position of prime minister, contingent on the formal certification of the election results.