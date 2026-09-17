Sweden's Power Shift: Kristersson Steps Down Amidst Election Upset

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced his resignation following his party's narrow loss in the parliamentary election. The centre-left opposition gained a slight majority, paving the way for a potential return of Magdalena Andersson as prime minister. Formal certification of the results is expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:37 IST
Sweden's Power Shift: Kristersson Steps Down Amidst Election Upset
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Sweden's political landscape is on the brink of significant change as Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson steps down after his right-wing bloc narrowly lost the parliamentary election.

The stunning outcome saw centre-left opposition parties secure 176 seats compared to the ruling bloc's 173, according to the final vote count.

With all ballots counted, the Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson is now poised to reclaim the position of prime minister, contingent on the formal certification of the election results.

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