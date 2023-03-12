Left Menu

Kerala: Protest held in Malappuram against govt over liquor price hike

In a first, a protest was organized in Nilambur, Malappuram district against the liquor price hike in the state.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 22:34 IST
Kerala: Protest held in Malappuram against govt over liquor price hike
Visual from the protest site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a first, a protest was organized in Nilambur, Malappuram district against the liquor price hike in the Kerala. The protesters demanded the withdrawal of the "loot" from liquor tax.

A protester said, "There is no one to protest against the government's exorbitant increase in the price of liquor and they should raise their grievances themselves." Sharing their concern, the protesters said that the price of alcohol in Kerala continues to rise and if it continues like this, they will not even have money to look after their daily expenses.

A protester said, "When a common man works for Rs 700 or Rs 800 and goes home, after his daily expenses, he does not have even a penny to send home." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023