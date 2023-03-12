Kerala: Protest held in Malappuram against govt over liquor price hike

In a first, a protest was organized in Nilambur, Malappuram district against the liquor price hike in the Kerala. The protesters demanded the withdrawal of the "loot" from liquor tax.

A protester said, "There is no one to protest against the government's exorbitant increase in the price of liquor and they should raise their grievances themselves." Sharing their concern, the protesters said that the price of alcohol in Kerala continues to rise and if it continues like this, they will not even have money to look after their daily expenses.

A protester said, "When a common man works for Rs 700 or Rs 800 and goes home, after his daily expenses, he does not have even a penny to send home." (ANI)

