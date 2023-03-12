Y20, Yuvamanthan join hands to conduct 10,000 model G20 summits across India

With India's G20 presidency in progress and with the aim of engaging the youth in a dialogue on pressing global issues, Y20 India and Yuvamanthan signed a partnership on Sunday which will focus on knowledge sharing, collective duty and meaningful engagement of young people in educational institutions across India. According to an official statement, the partnership will foster, promote and organise discussions around themes such as the Future of Work, Peacebuilding and Reconciliation, Climate Change, Shared Future, Health, Well-being and Sports.

Y20 India - the official Engagement Group of the G20 India and Yuvamanthan, an initiative that aims to build self-awareness through youth leadership announced their partnership to conduct Model G20 Summits in educational institutions across India and engage millions of students in schools, colleges and universities in the process. Youth 20 (Y20) India is the official consultation forum for youth from all G20 member countries where they are able to have a dialogue with each other. Y20 encourages youth as future leaders to raise awareness of global issues, exchange ideas, argue, negotiate and reach a consensus, the statement said.

Announcing this partnership, Y20 India Chair Anmol Sovit said "This partnership is a primeexample of Jan Bhagidaari movement where we will have access to ideas from the Youth tostrengthen the discourse on Y20 themes further". Yuvamanthan, a joint initiative of Govardhan Learning Cloud Private Limited and National Association of School Professionals, seeks to engage the youth in a global dialogue on diplomacy, leadership and collective duty.

Yuvamanthan Model G20 Summit (YMG20) is an immersive international relations simulation of G20 that teaches global leadership to students. In this summit, students act like leaders of the world and work together to create strategies for sustainability, peace and growth. The students are encouraged to bring new ideas and perspectives to craft critical actions for the whole world through a communique document. Speaking on occasion, Aishvarya Singh, advisor, Yuvamanthan said, "Our partnership with Y20 leverages common ideas and goals and we will take their message to millions of students this year and provide meaningful insights in the process."

In this context, Y20 India will collaborate with YuvaManthan as an official Outreach & BrandingPartner for disseminating e-modules and organising Yuvamanthan Model G20 summits around Y20 themes in educational institutions across India. Speaking on the partnership, SafeInSchool.in Director Danish Kamal added, "We are creatingtechnologies for the education sector that are built for quick deployment, operational efficiencies and scale, in this case, we felt the need to share our expertise and spread the message of G20 quickly and efficiently in thousands of educational institutions."

SafeInSchool.in is a technology partner with Yuvamanthan. (ANI)

