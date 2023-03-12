Two brothers killed by stray dogs in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area

Two brothers, aged seven and five years, have been killed within two days allegedly by stray dogs in two separate incidents in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Sunday. According to police, on March 10, at about 03:10 pm, an information regarding the missing of a child Anand (7), a resident of Jhuggi Sindhi Basti, Ruchi Vihar, Rangpuri, Vasant Kunj was received at Police Station Vasant Kunj South.

After receiving the information, SHO Vasant Kunj South along with staff and the mother of missing child departed for the search of the child. Extensive search of the child was made in the jungle side adjacent to the Jhuggi of the complainant, police said.

After two hours of search the dead body of the child Anand was found near the wall inside a secluded place. There were multiple injuries on the body of the child which seems to be caused by an animal bite, the police said. On enquiry from the neighbours and the local residents, it was revealed that there are many stray dogs inside the jungle area which attack goats and pigs of the area.

The crime scene was got inspected by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and Crime team respectively. Accordingly, a case under sections 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Vasant Kunj South was registered and the dead body of the child was sent to Safdarjung Hospital for conducting Post Mortem examination.

After two days of this incident i.e., on March 12, around 8 am, another child Aditya (5) who is the younger brother of deceased along with his cousin Chandan (24) went for natures call in the same place adjoining the Jhuggi, police said. Chandan was at some distance from Aditya. After some time when Chandan returned to the place where he left Aditya, he found Aditya in injured condition surrounded by stray dogs, the police said.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Mahender of PS Vasant Kunj South was also present in the same area for the investigation of above-mentioned case, police said. According to police, when the SI heard the noise and came to know about the dogs attack over child, he immediately took the victim in his personal car to Indian Spinal Injury Center, Vasant Kunj for treatment where he was declared dead.

The post-mortem of both children has been done and further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report. Further investigation is under progress, the police said. (ANI)

