China will step up policies to support food production - Premier Li

China's new Premier Li Qiang said that the country's food security is guaranteed and that state policies to support food production will increase, at a news conference to mark the close of the annual sitting of parliament on Monday.

Premier Li also said that that rural areas should develop based on local conditions and that the government seeks to boost economic, cultural and ecological values in rural areas to further promote rural revitalisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)