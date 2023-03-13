Left Menu

Andhra CM Reddy congratulates team 'RRR' for Oscar win, making "all Indians incredibly proud"

The song, written by Chandra Bose and rendered by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, had amplified the notations of a variety of genres with effect, pace, beat and depth fluttering the Telugu prowess on the International scale to create history, said Andhra CM Jagan Reddy.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 12:53 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the "RRR" team after its hit track "Naatu Naatu" became the first Indian film song to win Oscar. Taking to Twitter CM Reddy said, "The #Telugu flag is flying higher! I'm filled with pride on a Telugu song, that so beautifully celebrates our folk heritage, being given its due recognition internationally today. @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and @mmkeeravaani have truly redefined excellence!"

The song, written by Chandra Bose and rendered by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, had amplified the notations of a variety of genres with effect, pace, beat and depth fluttering the Telugu prowess on the International scale to create history, he added. In another tweet, the chief minister said, "Thank you for making me, crores of Telugu people across the world and all Indians incredibly proud!"

He conveyed best wishes to the entire unit for striking the Oscar chord with music to the ears of a global audience. 'Naatu Naatu' is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars.

'Naatu Naatu' has won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all present at the big event. The song's big win has undoubtedly brought smiles to everyone's faces. As soon as 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the trophy, Indians worldwide beamed with pride and expressed happiness on social media.

The song competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'. (ANI)

