More than 2.30 lakh consumers registered for Guj govt's solar rooftop scheme in two years

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 13-03-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 14:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
More than 2.30 lakh household consumers registered for Surya Gujarat, a solar rooftop scheme, in the last two years, the state government informed the legislative Assembly on Monday.

Responding to starred questions on district-wise details about Surya Gujarat, state Energy Minister Kanu Desai said that more than 2.30 lakh consumers had registered for the scheme in two years till December 31, 2022, with their total installed capacity of 922 MV.

The government's reply about the scheme covered 27 out of total 33 districts of the state.

Ahmedabad topped with 34,794 household consumer registrations, followed by Vadodara with 33,918, Surat 30,918 and Rajkot 24,118 consumers, the minister said.

The scheme — Surya Urja Rooftop Yojana-Gujarat (SURYA-Gujarat) — was launched in August 2019 to promote the installation of large-scale solar rooftop systems on private residential roof-terraces.

Gujarat leads the country in solar power generation under the solar rooftop scheme, the minister said.

The scheme has reduced electricity bills of consumers and helped them earn by selling excess electricity to power companies at Rs 2.25 per unit, he said.

The government gives 40 per cent subsidy for up to 3 KW and 20 per cent subsidy up to 10 KW of power, Desai said.

The government aims to cover eight lakh residential consumers under this scheme by 2022.

Until June 2020, the Gujarat Energy Development Corporation and other power distribution companies had received more than 1.28 lakh applications for solar rooftop under the scheme through the online portal, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

