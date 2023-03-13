EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies rise as dollar weakens on likely pause in Fed hikes

Emerging market currencies rose on Monday against steep falls in the dollar amid increased bets the U.S. Federal Reserve would pause its aggressive monetary path following the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

The MSCI's emerging market currencies index gained 0.5%, hitting a near one-month high earlier in the day. The dollar index fell sharply to near one-month lows, with Goldman Sachs saying it no longer expects the Fed to deliver a rate hike at its March 22 meeting. EM currencies were also tracking their best session since the start of the year. South Africa's rand rose 0.9%, while the Russian rouble was 0.8% stronger against the dollar.

U.S. authorities said on Sunday the failed Silicon Valley Bank's customers will have access to all their deposits starting Monday. Regulators also set up a new facility to give U.S. banks access to emergency funds. This came as a sign of relief for risky EM plays, which have been under pressure from a strong dollar as financial conditions in the United States remain restrictive and the closure of SVB came as the largest bank failure since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

"U.S. policymakers have acted quickly to restore confidence in the U.S. banking system after Friday's second-largest bank failure in history," said Chris Turner, global head of strategy at ING. "One clear read for the market is that the Fed is not going to be able to deliver a 50bps hike on 22 March if, at the same time, it is introducing new liquidity measures for the US banking system."

The MSCI's index for EM stocks added 0.5%, also hitting a one-month high. Asian markets were also higher, with the Thai baht leading gains among currencies.

Turkey's lira was flat. Data showed the country's current account deficit widened to $9.85 billion in January, the highest level in four decades of available data, due to a soaring energy bill and gold imports. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2023, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2023, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)